FRANCHISEE GROUP ANNOUNCES REBRANDING TO MEAUXMENTUM STRATEGIES & INVESTMENTS, LLC

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchisee Group, North Texas Bells, LLC – a Franchisee of Taco Bell® and North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC and Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC – a Franchisee of Wingstop, announce a shared services company rebranding to Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI). North Texas Bells, North Texas Wings, Memphis Wings Operations, and Southern Wings Enterprises have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 2 years which has expanded their territory from Texas and Oklahoma to also include Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama. MSI will also be adding Chicken Salad Chick locations during 2024. With the expansion into more states and brands, North Texas Bells, North Texas Wings, Memphis Wings Operations, and Southern Wings Enterprises will now be housed under the shared services company Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments.

MSI will continue to be committed to the mission of these companies: "Consistently, Best on Block". The company operates 95 locations, between the 5 sub-companies, with a purpose to spread joy, create opportunities, and enrich lives.

MSI Chief Executive Officer, Troy Morrison, said, "We are thrilled to kick off the MSI shared service platform to allow for our growth over the next years. Adding the third brand necessitates a new structure for our people and the communities we serve."

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups, North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, and Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC. MSI was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." The company has grown to over 95 locations across 6 states.

SOURCE North Texas Bells