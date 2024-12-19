Franchisee Turned Executive Appointed New Director of National Accounts for EverLine Coatings

Jay Hartley Strengthens Leadership Team for Premier Line Striping and Pavement Maintenance Franchise

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverLine Coatings , North America's fastest-growing line striping and pavement maintenance service business, is proud to announce the addition of successful franchisee Jay Hartley as its new Director of National Accounts. With over 30 years of experience in sales and operational management, Hartley brings a wealth of expertise to support EverLine's continued growth across the United States and Canada.

In his new role, Hartley will oversee a team that includes the sales department, project coordinators, and project managers. He will also collaborate closely with EverLine's leadership teams to align strategies. Hartley's top priority will be building and expanding a robust portfolio of national accounts designed to benefit franchisees. Additionally, he will focus on providing clear direction for team members and delivering unparalleled support to ensure organizational excellence.

"Joining the EverLine leadership team is an exciting milestone in my career with the brand," said Hartley. "As a franchisee within the system, I understand the challenges and opportunities our franchisees face and am committed to being a strong advocate for their success. It's an honor to take on this role and contribute to EverLine more effectively."

Hartley joined the EverLine Coatings team as a franchisee in 2022, launching the Baton Rouge, LA location alongside his wife and daughter. With over 30 years in sales and operational management across industries in commercial landscaping, irrigation, drainage, and oil and gas production sales, Hartley brings a versatile skill set to his new role. His ability to adapt and translate his expertise into EverLine's operations has been seamless due to his broad understanding of business functions. Hartley believes that while businesses may vary in their specific responsibilities and tasks, their core principles are often similar—a perspective shaped by his diverse professional background.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Jay to the EverLine corporate team as the new Director of National Accounts," said John Evans, CEO of EverLine. "His attitude and drive are precisely what we are looking for in this role. Along with his wealth of expertise, diverse business background, and passion, we know that Jay will be an instrumental part of our team to help benefit franchisees across North America."

EverLine Coatings provides a wide range of parking lot services, including line striping, pavement maintenance, seal coating, crack sealing, and repairs. The franchise also specializes in custom-branded stenciling using durable traffic products. Additionally, EverLine Coatings has established a strong reputation among national accounts in industries such as pharmacy, retail, and convenience stores. Through its EverFloor Durable Systems division, the brand extends its expertise to interior floor coating applications, offering safety lines, slip-resistant finishes, and protective epoxy coatings for industrial centers.

About EverLine Coatings

EverLine Coatings and Services is the first franchise company to bring sophistication to the underdeveloped, highly fragmented line striping and pavement maintenance industry as a full-service provider, positioning itself as the premier choice for parking lot maintenance. Since its founding in 2012, the company has seen significant growth with 350+ territories open and operating across Canada and the U.S. EverLine provides a much-needed solution for property owners and managers across North America looking for a professional, credible, communicative, and quality-focused line striping and pavement maintenance service provider. For more information, please visit https://everlinecoatings.com/ .

