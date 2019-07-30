FranchiseHelp Announces 2019 Franchise Award Winners

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FranchiseHelp, the largest source of franchisee leads, announced its winners for the 2019 top franchise awards. The rankings have been categorized into an overall top 20, as well as gold, silver and bronze winners for fastest growing franchises, top performing emerging franchises, top performing established franchises, and general franchise profitability.

The award winners are featured on FranchiseHelp.com/best-franchises and the top 20 include AR Workshop, Real Property Management, The Maids International, Code Wiz, BirthdayPak and more.

The full list of winners can be found – HERE.

With almost 100 franchisors submitting their information for the ranking, the winners are a true testament to the strongest companies and trends in franchising. Only those who entered were eligible to be ranked.

"Congratulations to all the FranchiseHelp award winners and thank you to all who participated. We can't wait to see what next year's awards have in store!" – Adam Kirschman, President of FranchiseHelp.

About FranchiseHelp

Founded in 2010, FranchiseHelp is the largest source of franchisee leads, and a 4-time Inc 500/5000 winner. Millions of potential franchisees visit FranchiseHelp.com for their franchise investment search Learn more at FranchiseHelp.com.

