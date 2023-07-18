Franchises, Chains, and Agencies Can Now Respond To Customer Reviews In Bulk Thanks to New AI Google Reviews Software, RoboReply

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchynt, the leader in AI marketing tools & services, has announced the release of its new AI Google Reviews management software, RoboReply. This cutting-edge tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the process of responding to Google reviews across multiple profiles, a feature that will be particularly beneficial for franchises, chains, and marketing agencies.

RoboReply allows users to connect multiple Google accounts and Google Business Profiles, view all their Google Reviews in a unified dashboard, and filter them based on star ratings, dates, and more. What sets RoboReply apart is its AI-powered review responding feature, which allows businesses to respond to up to 100 reviews across 100 Google profiles in as little as 3 seconds, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to manage reviews.

"We were struggling to manage our Google Business Profile management service clients' reviews and needed a tool to simplify the process, so we built one," said Justin Silverman, CEO of Merchynt. "Once we cut our own time to respond to reviews down by 98%, we knew we had to share our amazing AI Google reviews software with the world."

This launch follows Merchynt's successful foray into AI-powered marketing tools, with their ProfilePro AI SEO tool being released earlier this year to much success. Merchynt's products have been praised for their ability to help businesses rank higher in local search results without needing to spend on ads or become SEO experts.

