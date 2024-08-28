FranchiseSEE and Par Technology (NYSE: PAR) Announce Strategic Partnership

, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranchiseSEE, a software technology company specializing in Franchise insights, rankings, and overall health scores for various industries, announces a strategic partnership with ParTech, Inc. (PAR). This collaboration promises to provide mutual customers with unprecedented insights into their franchise systems through an intuitive and powerful interface.

FranchiseSEE is a low-cost and simple, yet powerful software that provides restaurant franchise operators with a clear view of their location(s) overall health and insight into where they fall within the franchise system. The software utilizes multiple metrics from in-store POS, store audits, and online reputation sites, among other external sources to formulate their individualized "SEE" Score per location. Franchisors meanwhile can see a high-level view of how their entire franchise ranks up, see current royalty reports, input store audits, and much more.

By partnering with PAR, franchisors can now import a diverse range of metrics from PAR Brink POS®, a cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) software designed for restaurants. PAR Brink POS offers features such as order management, payment processing, and customer engagement tools, providing real-time data access and seamless updates.

Additionally, for those operators looking for a more robust solution, PAR's Operations Management Solution for enterprise restaurants, PAR Data Central® , offers comprehensive reporting and analytics. It consolidates data from various sources to give operators a clear view of business performance, helping identify trends and support data-driven decision-making. Integrating PAR's products with FranchiseSEE enhances franchisors' visibility and control over their networks. Data Central is a complete solution for enterprise restaurants – not only franchisees – that helps engineer higher-margin menus, manage inventory more efficiently, and optimize labor costs and staffing with a cloud-based reporting and operations solution built for enterprise restaurants.

"We have worked closely with PAR and their customers on having a solution that is easy and simple to use for Franchisees, that creates a friendly competitive spirit amongst franchisees to drive more sales or guest engagement, all while giving a unique view of overall health with our proprietary SEE Score calculations," says Co-Founder Chris Peterson on FranchiseSEE and PARs partnership and capabilities.

PAR and FranchiseSEE's initial restaurant partner launching on the platform, Clean Eatz, has already seen franchisees making changes to operations based on their KPI scores provided by FranchiseSEE.

"Onboarding with FranchiseSEE was simple and easy, our franchisees have loved being able to see how they stack up within our system utilizing point of sale data and our own custom metrics from other areas within our tech stack. It's easily taken over as the piece of software in our tech stack that is most used by our franchisees," says Don Varady, CEO of Clean Eatz a PAR Brink and FranchiseSEE client.

More information on FranchiseSEE: https://franchisesee.com

More information on PAR Technology: https://partech.com

About PAR Technology:

For over four decades, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) has been a leader in restaurant technology, empowering brands worldwide to create lasting connections with their guests. Our innovative solutions and commitment to excellence provide comprehensive software and hardware that enable seamless experiences and drive growth for over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries. Embracing our "Better Together" ethos, we offer Unified Customer Experience solutions, combining point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

About FranchiseSEE:

FranchiseSEE is an affordable, user-friendly software designed to give restaurant franchise operators a comprehensive overview of their locations' health and their standing within the franchise system. By integrating various metrics from in-store POS, store audits, online reputation sites, and custom metrics, FranchiseSEE generates a unique "SEE" Score for each location. Franchisors can access a high-level view of their entire franchise network, track current royalty reports, score store audits, and more, all through an intuitive and easy to use platform. For more information visit franchisesee.com

