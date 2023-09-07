Franchisor reacts to rising home remodeling needs

News provided by

Garage Living

07 Sep, 2023, 18:47 ET

Garage Living opens five more franchise locations to match demand

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of U.S. homes that have reached the age at which they typically need renovations — between 20 and 39 years old — may increase to about 24.2 million in 2027, up from 20.5 million in 2018, according to an industry report from the National Kitchen & Bath Association. This means lots of bathrooms, kitchens, and garages need remodeling.

To accommodate, one of North America's largest garage renovation companies is expanding. Garage Living opened five new franchise locations this summer, bringing their total franchise count to 37 sites in the U.S. and 44 overall, including locations in Canada.

Garage Living successfully opened locations in Richmond, Virginia, Columbus, Ohio, and Ottawa, Ontario, in June. They followed that up with two more store openings in July in Boston and London, Ontario.

"The needs of our aging housing stock are only getting more pronounced," said Aaron Cash, Garage Living's president of franchise systems. "That's why we couldn't be more excited about adding these new branches to our growing family tree. We know each franchise owner will use their business experience and passion for renovations and construction to deliver Garage Living's custom solutions."

  • Chase Schmidt, the site owner in Richmond, Virginia, brings over 20 years of construction industry experience to his role — from building homes from the ground up to executing renovations in residential and commercial properties.
  • Brian Schepman has over 20 years of experience in finance that he'll use to oversee Garage Living's Columbus, Ohio, location.
  • Ryan Waterman is a veteran of the garage transformation industry, having successfully operated his own company, Ottawa Garage Makeovers, before opening the Garage Living location in Ottawa, Ontario.
  • Rich Cunningham is no stranger to Garage Living's success. He already owns Garage Living of Connecticut and Ed's Garage Doors.
  • Todd Hynes, the owner of Garage Living's London location, has firmly established himself as an exceptional and driven executive with over three decades of experience in the Canadian financial services sector.

Garage Living is ranked the No. 1 home improvement franchise in the U.S. and one of the top 500 franchises overall. Visit Garage Living's franchise page to learn how to open your own franchise location today, or call 855-997-3046.

SOURCE Garage Living

Also from this source

May is National "Garage Improvement Month"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.