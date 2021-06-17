Francis Energy Names Seasoned Energy Executive Alisa Perkins As Chief Financial Officer

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Energy, a developer of direct current fast charger (DCFC) networks with a focus on building electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the heartland, announced today that it has named Alisa Perkins as its Chief Financial Officer. Perkins joins Francis Energy with 20 years of experience as a senior financial executive in the energy industry with robust finance and accounting experience.

"Francis Energy is poised for significant and sustained growth, and Alisa is a great addition to our leadership team and will help guide our strategic expansion into new markets," said David Jankowsky, founder and president of Francis Energy. "Her breadth of experience will be invaluable in helping shape and plan the future of Francis Energy."

"I am honored to join Francis Energy and play a role in advancing the strategic plan to develop a contiguous EV charging infrastructure," said Perkins. "EV adoption is dependent on the development of this infrastructure, and I am excited to work with the Francis Energy team given its position and leading role in shaping this growing industry."

Perkins most recently served as the CFO of American Cementing, LLC, where she oversaw all aspects of financial operations and human resources. Prior to that, Perkins spent 18 years at SemGroup Corporation, an energy infrastructure company, where she most recently served as the Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasurer, and Chief Risk Officer.

About Francis Energy

Francis Energy's mission is to create comprehensive regional networks of public access fast charging stations that facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, ensuring that no community is left behind. Francis develops, constructs, and operates EV charging infrastructure projects in under-served rural areas to connect them with urban markets throughout the Mid-Continent region. Francis has more than 500 chargers in operation, and its achievements including building and operating one of the largest EV charging networks in the USA. Read more at www.francis.energy.

