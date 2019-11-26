Francis Ford Coppola Winery And Food Network Kitchen Announce Holiday Partnership With 3 Live Classes Shot In NYC And A Holiday Celebration Held At The Winery, December 7th

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Ford Coppola Winery has partnered with Food Network Kitchen for the first in a series of live classes to feature holiday recipes paired with Francis Ford Coppola wines. Food Network's Amanda Freitag, Chopped judge and award winning cookbook author, has created three holiday recipes to complement hand selected wines from The Family Coppola portfolio.

Recipe and The Family Coppola Wine Pairings:

Diamond Collection Chardonnay, Crab Cake Bites with a Spiced Mayo

Sofia Rosé, Seckel Pear with Honey, Whipped Goat Cheese and Crispy Prosciutto

2016 Pitagora Red Blend, Chorizo in a Blanket with Herbed Agave Sauce

These recipes will be prepared by Chef Freitag in three live episodes set to stream on the app on December 2nd at 9am, 12pm, and 3pm (ET) from the Food Network Kitchen NYC studio. The classes will be available on demand following the live premiere. Along with unique content, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery will host an intimate Sip and Savor party at their Sonoma County location on December 7th.

In advance of the live classes on December 2nd, consumers can purchase the featured Coppola wines and join the fun while they prepare Chef Freitag's recipes in their own kitchen. The wines will be available through the Francis Ford Coppola Winery e-commerce site, local stores throughout the country, as well as through drizly.com, the largest on-demand alcohol delivery marketplace, from which you can have wine delivered to your door in under 60 minutes.

"This is the future…and I love it! Engaging, interactive and delicious entertainment. It's a unique partnership and I'm excited to see the results. We're always looking for new platforms to connect directly with our consumers in more innovative ways," states Jennifer Leitman, Francis Ford Coppola Winery's EVP, Strategic Partnerships.

Chef Freitag will attend the December 7th (2-4pm PT) Sip and Savor celebration at Francis Ford Coppola Winery where she will hold a live cooking demonstration of the appetizers and discuss recipes that are perfect for holiday entertaining paired with Francis Ford Coppola wines. Guests will be able to ask questions, take photos, mingle and enjoy the three recipe pairings as well as receive a complimentary three-month trial offer for the Food Network Kitchen app and an Amazon Fire TV Stick Limited tickets will be available: $75 for the public ($65 for club members) and can be purchased here.

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, spirits, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.

