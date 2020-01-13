Francis Ford Coppola Winery Celebrates 92nd Oscars® Collaboration With New Reserve Wines Showcased In Limited Edition Gold Bottles

"These impressive Family Coppola 92 nd Award wines prove how much we're motivated by creativity and innovation in winemaking," says Sandy Walheim, Winemaker with Francis Ford Coppola Winery. "The high-quality wines found in these specialty gold bottles represent some of the best that the Russian River Valley has to offer."

The two newest Francis Ford Coppola Winery wines are from the Russian River Valley AVA known for a characteristically cool climate heavily influenced by fog generated by its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. The 2017 Reserve Chardonnay is sourced from the esteemed Dutton Ranch Vineyard located less than ten miles from the coast. The single vineyard bottling is from a parcel of the property that resides in the warmest part of the appellation, an area known for producing Chardonnay with expressive tropical tones, making this wine elegant and complex in character with fragrance notes of tangerine, pear and Meyer lemon. The 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir is from the King Vineyard that consistently delivers richly concentrated fruit with amazing dark colors and expressive flavors. This 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir has a lush and velvety palate balanced by seasoned oak and moderate tannins with fragrant notes of raspberries, pomegranates, cloves and rose petals with a lengthy and complex finish as sweet spices, vanilla bean and wood tones evolve on the palate.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery will also be serving its 2018 I Mille Vernaccia, 2019 Sofia Rosé, 2017 Director's Cut Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018 Director's Cut Chardonnay, and 2016 Eleanor Red Blend wines during this year's Oscars and at the Governors Ball. While these wines are available in select retail stores and online, there's an opportunity to try The Family Coppola 92nd Award wines available online for a limited time while supply lasts.

Whether hosting an awards season party or celebrating certain achievements, these eye-catching gold bottles allow fans to bring people together and celebrate life's successes both large and small. Whether a significant event or small win, post about your own achievement using the #StayGoldMoment hashtag and join the online conversation by following @Coppolawine on Instagram and Twitter to see all of the Francis Ford Coppola Winery #StayGoldMoment posts. This fun effort is a nod to the 1983 film The Outsiders directed by Francis Ford Coppola and original story by S.E. Hinton.

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. Domaine de Broglie is the newest high-end wine brand and vineyard in esteemed Willamette Valley honoring science, history, discovery and premium Oregon wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kristin Thwaites

Director of Communications, The Family Coppola

Kristin.Thwaites@ffcpresents.com

SOURCE The Family Coppola

Related Links

https://www.thefamilycoppola.com

