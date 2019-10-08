Francis Ford Coppola's Great Women Spirits Honors Inspiring Women Past And Present During New Campaign To Promote STEM Education On Ada Lovelace Day

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Coppola and its award-winning Great Women Spirits collection of California-crafted, classically styled spirits launch a collaboration to celebrate achievement, creativity and innovation when the world remembers the British mathematician who developed the first computer program in 1842. Ada Lovelace Day on October 8 is an international celebration of women's leadership and achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and kicks off the Great Women Spirits "Cocktails for a Cause: Shake it for Ada" initiative. This new campaign rallies bars and restaurants across the U.S. together with gifted bartenders who have developed custom Great Women Spirits Ada Lovelace Gin cocktails in honor of Ada Lovelace's achievements along with other historical women they are inspired by.

Great Women Spirits Ada Lovelace Gin cocktails will be offered by participating retailers in select markets nationwide along with commemorative shakers and T-shirts from October 8 through November 30, 2019 to benefit the international not-for-profit organization AnnieCannons, with a focus on STEM education programs to support, educate and place victims of human trafficking into profitable and lasting careers.

"The hope in raising more awareness of Ada Lovelace's contributions to science and mathematics is to encourage people to get involved with this relevant way to support STEM education," says Kathleen Murphy, Great Women Spirits VP of Innovation. "We're excited by the support from national and regional accounts that are getting behind this meaningful cause."

The Family Coppola properties are also providing an opportunity for people to get involved through the Francis Ford Coppola Winery restaurant RUSTIC: Francis's Favorites and San Francisco's Café Zoetrope. During the promotional period, guests can order from the Cocktails for a Cause: Shake it for Ada menu and purchase specialty cocktail shakers and T-shirts with a designated part of the proceeds going to AnnieCannons.

"We're proud to partner with Great Women Spirits to celebrate the contribution of women in STEM, both past and present, and to spread the word about our transformational mission together by celebrating the great Ada Lovelace," says AnnieCannons's Co-Founder Jessica Hubley. "Our organization is named for Annie Jump Cannon, the leader of the first known lab of female astronomers, and this initiative's emphasis on women's achievement is at the core of the holistic programs that we use to help our beneficiaries independently support themselves and their families."

To learn more about how to get involved visit the Great Women Spirits website. The award-winning collection of small-batch gin, potato vodka, brandy and the newly launched rubi amaro are now available in 15 states and are as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. Head distiller Natalie Dale crafted the elegant Ada Lovelace Gin using several botanicals from the Coppola's Family Estate in Napa Valley. Recently winning a gold and 95-point rating from the International Wine and Spirits Competition, the Ada Lovelace Gin is balanced with floral Italian juniper, lavender, ripe tangerine and citrus blossom flavors, bringing with it floral aromas and a candied ginger finish.

All Great Women Spirits are proofed with pristine Napa Valley spring water also from the Coppola's Family Estate that is naturally filtered through the base of an ancient volcano. Francis Ford Coppola's Great Women Spirits is ranked #1 on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards winners list for Best Craft Gin Distillery. Follow @GreatWomenSpirits on Instagram and the online conversation using #GreatWomenSpirits.

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, spirits, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kristin Thwaites

Communications Director, The Family Coppola

Kristin.thwaites@ffcpresents.com

SOURCE The Family Coppola

Related Links

http://www.thefamilycoppola.com

