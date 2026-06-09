Francis Mailman Soumilas Welcomes Amy Wells as Of Counsel in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C. is pleased to announce that consumer protection attorney Amy Wells has joined the firm as Of Counsel, expanding the firm's presence in the Midwest and strengthening its nationwide consumer advocacy practice.

Amy Wells

Based in Chicago, Amy brings more than two decades of experience representing consumers in matters involving inaccurate credit reporting, background check errors, unlawful debt collection practices, and other violations of state and federal consumer protection laws. Throughout her career, she has successfully represented consumers in both individual and class action litigation and has earned a reputation as a dedicated advocate for consumer rights.

"We are excited to welcome Amy to Francis Mailman Soumilas," said Managing Partner James Francis. Amy's addition reflects the firm's continued growth and commitment to providing experienced representation to consumers nationwide. Working from Chicago, she will collaborate with the firm's attorneys on matters involving the Fair Credit Reporting Act, background screening errors, debt collection abuses, and other consumer protection claims.

Francis Mailman Soumilas is a nationally recognized consumer protection law firm with offices in Philadelphia, New York, and San Francisco. The addition of Amy Wells strengthens the firm's ability to advocate for consumers throughout the Midwest and across the United States.

For more information about Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C., visit www.consumerlawfirm.com.

SOURCE Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C.