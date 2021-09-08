Francisco Tacoa Joins ProtoCall Services as New Chief Growth Officer
Sep 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading provider of 24/7 behavioral health call center services has filled a newly created position of Chief Growth Officer after an extensive nationwide search. This addition to the executive team is in support of the fast growing demand for the new ProtoCall+ suite of digital services (WellTrack, The Shrink Space, Togetherall, and 5 Actions) which are now integrated with ProtoCall's 24/7 crisis and access role that has been trusted by hundreds of behavioral health organizations for over 25 years.
"Our fully integrated platform now combines digital self-help tools with our 24/7 access to immediate telephonic support, and even a 7,000 clinician-strong network of local in-person or telehealth resources," says Phil Evans, ProtoCall's CEO. "While digital behavioral health resources and apps have proliferated no one has yet to bring all that to the market in one offering." ProtoCall has seen continued strong demand for its solutions throughout the last decade, while the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 33% year over year growth in 2020.
"ProtoCall's call center capabilities have been a gold standard of access for decades and have always been in strong demand," says Francisco Tacoa, ProtoCall's new Chief Growth Officer, "but growing products in the digital space requires new approaches." As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Tacoa will have oversight of ProtoCall's commercial strategy, business development, digital product ownership, sales, marketing, and customer success functions, as well as improving product market fit and go to market strategies for future lines of service that will continue to build upon ProtoCall's mission of ensuring access to care.
Prior to joining ProtoCall, Francisco served as the Chief Commercial and Growth Officer for Visdom Technologies, a Silicon Valley startup provider of a machine learning-enabled B2B enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for corporate budget and headcount management. He brings wide-ranging experience building and leading high-performing Agile commercial teams to help organizations successfully innovate and execute on their digital strategies.
"Since its launch almost 30 years ago, ProtoCall has set the standard for EAPs, colleges and universities, and community mental health providers ensuring 24/7 access to care ," said Francisco, who noted that the introduction of complementary digital behavioral health services is already dramatically increasing ProtoCall's ability to provide accessible, timely, dependable, high-quality, and affordable services. "But it's ProtoCall's people-first approach to pursuing excellence in behavioral health care services that has me so excited to join the ProtoCall team."
About ProtoCall
ProtoCall provides organizations with the ability to ensure 24/7/365 highly customized access to care. From brief assessment and crisis intervention by qualified clinicians, to self-help digital therapeutics, and an ability to provide referrals to more than 7,000 credentialed therapists across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and now China, our customers know their clients have access to a trusted and caring partner when it's needed most.
