Francisco Tacoa Joins ProtoCall Services as New Chief Growth Officer

ProtoCall's new CGO will support the growing demand for the ProtoCall+ suite of digital behavioral health services. Tweet this

"ProtoCall's call center capabilities have been a gold standard of access for decades and have always been in strong demand," says Francisco Tacoa, ProtoCall's new Chief Growth Officer, "but growing products in the digital space requires new approaches." As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Tacoa will have oversight of ProtoCall's commercial strategy, business development, digital product ownership, sales, marketing, and customer success functions, as well as improving product market fit and go to market strategies for future lines of service that will continue to build upon ProtoCall's mission of ensuring access to care.

Prior to joining ProtoCall, Francisco served as the Chief Commercial and Growth Officer for Visdom Technologies, a Silicon Valley startup provider of a machine learning-enabled B2B enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for corporate budget and headcount management. He brings wide-ranging experience building and leading high-performing Agile commercial teams to help organizations successfully innovate and execute on their digital strategies.

"Since its launch almost 30 years ago, ProtoCall has set the standard for EAPs, colleges and universities, and community mental health providers ensuring 24/7 access to care ," said Francisco, who noted that the introduction of complementary digital behavioral health services is already dramatically increasing ProtoCall's ability to provide accessible, timely, dependable, high-quality, and affordable services. "But it's ProtoCall's people-first approach to pursuing excellence in behavioral health care services that has me so excited to join the ProtoCall team."

About ProtoCall

ProtoCall provides organizations with the ability to ensure 24/7/365 highly customized access to care. From brief assessment and crisis intervention by qualified clinicians, to self-help digital therapeutics, and an ability to provide referrals to more than 7,000 credentialed therapists across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and now China, our customers know their clients have access to a trusted and caring partner when it's needed most.

SOURCE ProtoCall

Related Links

protocallservices.com

