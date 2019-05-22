Franck Muller, Famous Swiss Watchmaker, Launches the World's First Functional Bitcoin Watch, in Partnership with Regal Assets

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franck Muller, pioneer luxury watchmaker, renowned for creating exclusive timepieces characterized by complicated movements and original designs, announces the launch of the Encrypto, the world's first functional Bitcoin watch.

Frank Muller Centurion Gold Edition Franck Muller Encrypto Bitcoin Watch Each timepiece comes as a two piece "Deep Cold Storage" set, with its own unique public address etched on the dial and a sealed USB containing the private key

The Encrypto watch was designed by Franck Muller with the Bitcoin universe in mind. The dial itself was tastefully designed using the QR code of Satoshi's Genesis Block address. A custom designed B within an emblem of circuitry, while the laser etched public wallet address elegantly sits as a QR code in its polished frame. Customers can customize both the dial and the band of the watch. Some models even include precious metals and diamonds in the dial and frame.

The regional director of Franck Muller, Erol Baliyan, said: "We always aim to impact the customer at an emotional level and create a bond between the customer and the timepiece. As a brand, we are a trend maker with a solid track record and are not shy when it comes to adopting innovation. Bitcoin is the millennial gold is the perfect marriage between innovation and personal choice."

Each timepiece comes as a two piece "Deep Cold Storage" set, with its own unique public address etched on the dial and a sealed USB containing the private key. Users can add their Bitcoin to their wallet or check their balance directly through the dial.

The watch's QR code and cold storage system were designed in partnership with Regal Assets , a renowned crypto investment company with offices in the US, Canada, the UK and the UAE. Regal Assets made headlines in 2017 by being the first company to receive a government-issued license to trade cryptos in its deep cold storage vault, as covered by Bloomberg .

"Our watch is currently available online and at our Dubai Mall store. We accept payment by credit card, bank transfer and also in Bitcoin. Buyers can also purchase the watch from our partner Regal Assets," added Mr Baliyan.

The watch's cold storage wallet uses offline generated, non-deterministic TRNGs (True Random Numbers Generated) that cannot be hacked. The method for storing Bitcoin is quite popular among hodlers and early adopters due to its increased security and peace of mind. Rather than rely on slips of paper, users can scan the QR code on their watch to check their balance and deposit BTC in their personal safe, or their fully insured deep cold storage vault if they are buying BTC from Regal Assets.

"I am honored to be part of the development of this process with Franck Muller. I believe this watch is revolutionary and is the perfect marriage between crypto and wearables, two booming industries. We are Regal Assets have always been big believers in cryptocurrencies and are always glad to partner up with established brands to come up with new and exciting crypto products," says Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal

The Encrypto will be a limited-edition series, with a maximum of 500 units of each version available online.

What about other altcoins? Erol says that Franck Muller is currently looking into Ethereum and the top five coins, including Ripple XRP for future models.

You can learn more about these watches and place an order on www.franckmullercrypto.com and www.regalassets.com

About Franck Muller

Franck Muller is a name that needs no introduction in the world of elite watchmakers. The high-end horology brand, famous for its "Master of Complications", and unique designs such as the distinctive Cintree Curvex shape, has been revolutionaizing the industry since 1991. Franck Muller's watches are worn by various Hollywood celebrities and top level athletes. Franck Muller timepieces are famous for their fusion of "modern" style, mostly inspired by American watches from the thirties, like "Elgin tonneau", and traditional Swiss watch manufacturing. Learn more at www.franckmullercrypto.com

About Regal Assets

Regal Assets, a leading alternative investment company specializing in helping investors diversify their portfolio with cryptocurrencies and precious metals. The company has offices in the US, Canada, the UK and the UAE, and has attracted the support and business of prominent figures and celebrities including Dennis Miller, Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson. Regal Assets' CEO Tyler Gallagher, which is a member of YEC and the Forbes Finance Council, has been featured in Forbes, Smart Money, Market Watch, Reuters, The Street and Hollywood Reporter. Learn more at www.regalassets.com

Contact: Harriet Mancini

Email: 215178@email4pr.com

Phone: (877)205-1104

SOURCE Regal Assets LLC

