Franco Muñoz Law Firm Earns Coveted Spot on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franco Muñoz Law Firm, a renowned Latinx-owned workers' compensation law firm, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list of Fast-Growing Companies in America. Ranking as the 4th fastest-growing law firm in California, this recognition underscores the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal solutions and creating value for its clients.

In an extraordinary three-year journey, Franco Muñoz has experienced an impressive 154% revenue surge, a testament to the firm's innovative prowess and strategic acumen. This achievement reaffirms its position as legal industry pioneers dedicated to client-focused excellence, innovation, and advancement.

René Muñoz, co-founder of Franco Muñoz, expressed, "Franco Muñoz's inclusion among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies in the U.S. signifies a significant milestone, reinforcing our pioneering role in the legal arena. Our success in achieving extraordinary results for our clients is a testament to our impeccable team of attorneys and staff, whose dedication and expertise drive our mission forward."

"We're thrilled to secure a spot on Inc. magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in America," exclaimed co-founder Steve Franco. "Our team's dedication to advocating for clients is acknowledged, and to stand alongside exceptional companies is an honor we cherish."

Reflecting on their journey, Steve Franco remarked, "As co-founders hailing from immigrant working-class backgrounds, René and I possess a profound understanding of the challenges our clients face. Our vision was to establish a law firm that not only excels in the legal field but also remains deeply ingrained in the communities we serve. Our upbringing has profoundly influenced our approach as workers' compensation lawyers, and this recognition validates that our mission resonates with our clients and the industry as a whole."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 not only spotlights fast-growing private companies with a combined 2022 revenue of $358 billion but also showcases their exceptional ability to thrive amid challenges like inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and formidable hiring obstacles. Their excellence within the U.S. business landscape is evident as they have collectively created over 1.18 million jobs, underscoring their significant impact on national employment.

About Franco Muñoz Law Firm

Franco Muñoz is a leading workers' compensation law firm, providing comprehensive services to employees injured at work throughout Northern California. Founded in 2018 by first-generation Salvadoran-Americans Steve Franco and René Muñoz, who drew inspiration from their immigrant backgrounds to establish a law firm deeply committed to its community. Their journey from immigrant working-class backgrounds has uniquely equipped them to understand the challenges their clients face. Their vision was to create a law firm that not only excels in the legal field but also becomes deeply woven into the fabric of the communities they serve. This dedication and their impeccable team of attorneys and staff have driven their mission forward.

Franco Muñoz's accomplished legal team has an outstanding track record, securing over $100 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients. Notably, their achievements encompass numerous seven-figure settlements and 100% permanent disability awards.

For more information about Franco Muñoz, please visit https://francomunoz.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are shaping our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, please visit www.inc.com.

