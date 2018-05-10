Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Franco-Nevada Corporation

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Pierre Lassonde

119,072,795

97.14%

3,500,818

2.86%

David Harquail

122,335,975

99.81%

237,638

0.19%

Tom Albanese

122,396,793

99.86%

176,820

0.14%

Derek W. Evans

122,324,134

99.80%

249,479

0.20%

Dr. Catharine Farrow

121,318,274

98.98%

1,255,339

1.02%

Louis Gignac

121,701,669

99.29%

871,944

0.71%

Randall Oliphant

121,945,950

99.49%

627,664

0.51%

The Hon. David R. Peterson

117,249,808

95.66%

5,323,806

4.34%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and stream company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets.  Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies.  Franco-Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends.  It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.  Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

