TORONTO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Pierre Lassonde
|
119,072,795
|
97.14%
|
3,500,818
|
2.86%
|
David Harquail
|
122,335,975
|
99.81%
|
237,638
|
0.19%
|
Tom Albanese
|
122,396,793
|
99.86%
|
176,820
|
0.14%
|
Derek W. Evans
|
122,324,134
|
99.80%
|
249,479
|
0.20%
|
Dr. Catharine Farrow
|
121,318,274
|
98.98%
|
1,255,339
|
1.02%
|
Louis Gignac
|
121,701,669
|
99.29%
|
871,944
|
0.71%
|
Randall Oliphant
|
121,945,950
|
99.49%
|
627,664
|
0.51%
|
The Hon. David R. Peterson
|
117,249,808
|
95.66%
|
5,323,806
|
4.34%
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and stream company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-announces-election-of-directors-300646608.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
