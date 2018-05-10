Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Pierre Lassonde 119,072,795 97.14% 3,500,818 2.86% David Harquail 122,335,975 99.81% 237,638 0.19% Tom Albanese 122,396,793 99.86% 176,820 0.14% Derek W. Evans 122,324,134 99.80% 249,479 0.20% Dr. Catharine Farrow 121,318,274 98.98% 1,255,339 1.02% Louis Gignac 121,701,669 99.29% 871,944 0.71% Randall Oliphant 121,945,950 99.49% 627,664 0.51% The Hon. David R. Peterson 117,249,808 95.66% 5,323,806 4.34%

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and stream company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

