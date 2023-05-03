Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.











Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against David Harquail 148,148,937 98.54 % 2,191,587 1.46 % Paul Brink 149,808,600 99.65 % 532,149 0.35 % Tom Albanese 149,808,493 99.65 % 532,332 0.35 % Derek W. Evans 138,637,407 92.44 % 11,340,421 7.56 % Dr. Catharine Farrow 146,035,840 97.37 % 3,941,826 2.63 % Maureen Jensen 147,752,864 98.52 % 2,224,843 1.48 % Jennifer Maki 147,671,656 98.46 % 2,306,045 1.54 % Randall Oliphant 148,151,062 98.78 % 1,826,890 1.22 % Jacques Perron 149,489,805 99.67 % 487,926 0.33 %

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation