Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Franco-Nevada Corporation

May 02, 2024, 15:09 ET

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.



Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

David Harquail

145,604,399

97.71 %

3,416,503

2.29 %

Paul Brink

148,578,196

99.70 %

442,706

0.30 %

Tom Albanese

146,705,927

98.45 %

2,314,948

1.55 %

Hugo Dryland

148,675,183

99.77 %

345,658

0.23 %

Derek W. Evans

133,231,350

89.40 %

15,789,522

10.60 %

Dr. Catharine Farrow

145,379,683

97.56 %

3,641,121

2.44 %

Maureen Jensen

147,599,972

99.05 %

1,420,726

0.95 %

Jennifer Maki

147,098,131

98.71 %

1,922,668

1.29 %

Jacques Perron

147,618,641

99.06 %

1,402,251

0.94 %
Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

