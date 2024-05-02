Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors
May 02, 2024, 15:09 ET
TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
David Harquail
|
145,604,399
|
97.71 %
|
3,416,503
|
2.29 %
|
Paul Brink
|
148,578,196
|
99.70 %
|
442,706
|
0.30 %
|
Tom Albanese
|
146,705,927
|
98.45 %
|
2,314,948
|
1.55 %
|
Hugo Dryland
|
148,675,183
|
99.77 %
|
345,658
|
0.23 %
|
Derek W. Evans
|
133,231,350
|
89.40 %
|
15,789,522
|
10.60 %
|
Dr. Catharine Farrow
|
145,379,683
|
97.56 %
|
3,641,121
|
2.44 %
|
Maureen Jensen
|
147,599,972
|
99.05 %
|
1,420,726
|
0.95 %
|
Jennifer Maki
|
147,098,131
|
98.71 %
|
1,922,668
|
1.29 %
|
Jacques Perron
|
147,618,641
|
99.06 %
|
1,402,251
|
0.94 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
