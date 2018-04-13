Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2018 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation

14:53 ET

TORONTO, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -

First Quarter Results Release:

May 9th after market close


Conference Call and Webcast:

May 10th 8:30 am ET


Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑231‑8191

International: 647‑427‑7450


Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com



Replay (available until May 17th):

Toll‑Free: 1‑855‑859‑2056

Toronto: 416‑849‑0833

Pass code: 1867504

 

