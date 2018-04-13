TORONTO, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -
First Quarter Results Release:
May 9th after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
May 10th 8:30 am ET
Dial‑in Numbers:
Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑231‑8191
International: 647‑427‑7450
Webcast:
Replay (available until May 17th):
Toll‑Free: 1‑855‑859‑2056
Toronto: 416‑849‑0833
Pass code: 1867504
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2018-results-300629703.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
