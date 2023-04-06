Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2023 Results
Franco-Nevada Corporation
Apr 06, 2023, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results as follows:
|
First Quarter 2023 Results Release:
|
May 2nd after market close
|
Conference Call and Webcast:
|
May 3rd 10:00 am ET
|
Dial–in Numbers:
|
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546
International: 416–764–8688
|
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):
|
Webcast:
|
Replay (available until May 10th):
|
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541
International: 416–764–8677
Passcode: 471262 #
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
Share this article