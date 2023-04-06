Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Apr 06, 2023, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Results Release:

May 2nd after market close


Conference Call and Webcast:

May 3rd 10:00 am ET


Dial–in Numbers:

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546

International: 416–764–8688


Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly/3XZq6FB


Webcast:

www.franco–nevada.com


Replay (available until May 10th):

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541

International: 416–764–8677

Passcode: 471262 #

