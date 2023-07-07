Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2023 Results
07 Jul, 2023, 15:00 ET
TORONTO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 results as follows:
Second Quarter 2023 Results Release:
August 8th after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
August 9th 10:00 am ET
Dial–in Numbers:
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546
International: 416–764–8688
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):
Webcast:
Replay (available until August 16th):
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541
International: 416–764–8677
Passcode: 828736 #
