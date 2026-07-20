Franco-Nevada to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results
News provided byFranco-Nevada Corporation
Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report second quarter 2026 results as follows:
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Second Quarter 2026 Results Release:
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August 11th after market close
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Conference Call:
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August 12th 8:00 am ET
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Dial-in Numbers:
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Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
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Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
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emportal.ink/4wJByFO
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Website:
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Replay (available until August 19th):
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Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
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