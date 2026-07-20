Franco-Nevada to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results

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Franco-Nevada Corporation

Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report second quarter 2026 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2026 Results Release:

August 11th after market close

Conference Call:

August 12th 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
International: 437-900-0527

Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after entering their name and phone number):

emportal.ink/4wJByFO

Website:

www.franco-nevada.com 

Replay (available until August 19th):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
International: 289-819-1450
Passcode: 08003#

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

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