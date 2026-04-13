Francois Schramek Promoted to Partner at Manhattan West

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Francois Schramek, CFA, has been promoted to Partner at Manhattan West, recognizing his significant contributions to the firm's growth, investment leadership, and global client base. Since joining the firm, Schramek has established himself as a trusted advisor to UHNW individuals and family office investors around the world.

Schramek leads a sizable wealth management practice, reflecting the strength and durability of his client relationships. In addition to his direct client work, he maintains close partnerships with hundreds of single and multi-family offices worldwide. His global client relationships span North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

A key member of the firm's investment team, Schramek has led and sourced investments in numerous generational companies across AI, Space, Defense, and Advanced Tech. Over the last two years (as of 4/8/26) Schramek's clients have had access to venture capital investments in Anthropic, Groq, Shield AI, Function Health, AMAN, Epic Games, Zapp, Kalshi, and Polymarket. These investments reflect his forward-looking approach and commitment to identifying transformative businesses at the forefront of innovation.

"Francois' contributions at Manhattan West have been significant," said Lorenzo Esparza, CEO and Founder of Manhattan West. "His ability to combine institutional-quality investment insight with our global clientele has been instrumental in strengthening our platform and expanding our worldwide footprint. His promotion to Partner is both well-earned and reflective of the impact he continues to make."

In his new role as Partner, Schramek will continue to expand the firm's global client relationships, deepen its investment capabilities, and contribute to the strategic direction of Manhattan West. His promotion underscores the firm's commitment to recognizing excellence and investing in leadership that drives long-term value for clients and stakeholders alike.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Manhattan West