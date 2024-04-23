FranDevCo and Scoop Brothers Team Up to Spearhead US Franchise Expansion

FranDevCo to Help Drive Success and Lead Franchise Development Strategy for Latest Partner Brand: Scoop Brothers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranDevCo , a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands, announces its newest partnership with Scoop Brothers, a leading pet waste removal business based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The addition of the Scoop Brothers brand brings FranDevCo's attractive portfolio of franchise partnerships to a total of eight brands.

With services that range from regular pet waste removal to more extensive clean-up operations, Scoop Brothers addresses a crucial and often overlooked aspect of pet care and community health. After servicing an area, cleaning professionals take all the waste with them, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for others to enjoy. Scoop Brother's services extend to both residential and commercial properties, including HOAs and apartment complexes. According to the American Pet Product Association , the pet waste removal services industry is predicted to grow in value to $5 billion by 2024.

The company's customer-first approach resonates with the FranDevCo team and with the communities it works in. Operating under the umbrella of B.Rugged Brands , Scoop Brothers Pet Waste Management is part of entrepreneur Alex Blair's portfolio of businesses. This venture reflects Alex's commitment to addressing various environmental and hygiene-related challenges, leveraging his entrepreneurial acumen to fill niche markets with essential services.

"Scoop Brothers is extending the B.Rugged portfolio into a new and important domain," said Alex Blair, CEO of Scoop Brothers. The pet industry has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the years, and with an increasing number of pet owners seeking such services, the potential for growth in this sector is immense. That is why we sought the support of FranDevCo–to capitalize on this growing market and help potential franchisees realize the value that exists with a Scoop Brothers location."

The Scoop Brothers franchise model is built on three pillars: simplicity, support, and satisfaction. Its systems and processes are designed for efficiency, making it easier for franchisees to hit the ground running. Franchisees are provided with extensive training, marketing support, and ongoing operational assistance, ensuring they have all the tools and knowledge to succeed.

With practices like secured gate photo confirmation and real-time service updates to customers, Scoop Brothers professionals' high level of service helps create loyal customers and a steady revenue stream.

B.Rugged Brands also includes the brand RestoPros, a company renowned for its restoration and cleaning services. Owner Alex Blair continues to demonstrate his innovative approach to business, identifying and addressing specific needs within communities. Scoop Brothers Pet Waste Management exemplifies this strategy by offering a specialized service that enhances the quality of life for pet owners and contributes to the overall cleanliness and well-being of the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to now be a part of the Scoop Brothers' family, supporting Alex's aspirations to make it a recognizable brand all across the United States," said Sung Ohm, CEO and President of FranDevCo. "The success that the Scoop Brothers brand has experienced thus far has been impressive, and we at FranDevCo are eager to build upon that success to help unlock new possibilities for Alex and his team of franchise partners. Together, as a united and hardworking collective, we help to elevate the brand to new heights and into new markets."

FranDevCo provides outsourced franchise development services to national and international brands as they look to expand, curating the entire franchise sales lifecycle from initial lead generation through prospect education to deal closure. FranDevCo works with franchisors to plan their development process, bring qualified franchise leads, and drive explosive growth.

About FranDevCo

FranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, Floyd's 99 Barbershop, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, and the newest addition Scoop Brothers. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co .

