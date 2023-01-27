FRANDZEL MANAGING SHAREHOLDER HEMAL MASTER NAMED MINORITY LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Managing Shareholder Hemal Master has been recognized as a minority leader of influence in a special feature by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the publisher, the feature profiles "those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors."

Master maintains a robust practice focusing on all aspects of lender representation, including representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, commercial finance companies, hedge funds, factors and other lenders in real estate and commercial loan transactions, commercial and real estate loan workouts, lender liability defense, and exercise and enforcement of all types of lender remedies.

In addition to his experience with the firm, Hemal completed a three-year-long secondment to a major regional bank in which he advised on hundreds of matters involving distressed debt and supervised litigation on matters in 45 different states. Master also previously served as General Counsel of the Western Independent Bankers and on the Event Planning Committee for the Special Assets Management Association. He currently serves on the Legal Affairs Committee of the California Bankers Association. and Master is a graduate of USC and Tulane Law School.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

