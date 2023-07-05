FRANDZEL PARTNER MICHAEL GOMEZ NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARY" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Michael Gomez has been recognized as a 'Legal Visionary' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Michael Gomez focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial litigation, and business litigation; debt workout negotiations, restructuring and documentation of commercial lending transactions, and personal property and real estate-secured credits. He has represented various entities, including debtors, creditors' committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private lenders, and institutional lenders in out-of-court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.

Gomez routinely moderates and speaks at educational presentations before clients and trade groups concerning bankruptcy, enforcing judgments, financing distressed borrowers, and agricultural lending issues. Among his achievements, he has successfully resolved multiple workouts with and without court assistance.

