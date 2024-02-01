Frandzel Partners Steven Bloom and Michael Gomez Named to 2024 Super Lawyers List

News provided by

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

01 Feb, 2024, 13:38 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholders Steven N. Bloom and Michael Gomez have been distinguished by their peers and named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

Annually, Super Lawyers, a lawyer rating service, recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

Steven N. Bloom has been selected as a top-rated attorney in Real Estate for the 12th time. His expertise encompasses real property, warehouse and commercial financings, debt restructurings, and risk management. His transactional work includes asset sales, business arrangement documentation, and credit facilities for banks and financial service providers. He is a past chair of the Financial Institutions Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California, and a past member of the Legal Affairs Committee of the California Bankers Association.

Michael Gomez has been recognized as a top-rated attorney in Creditor Debtor Rights. His practice focuses on bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial and business litigation, debt workout negotiations, and restructuring. He specializes in commercial lending transaction documentation, covering both personal property and real estate-secured credits. Gomez's diverse client portfolio includes debtors, creditors' committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private and institutional lenders. His experience spans out-of-court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

SOURCE Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

