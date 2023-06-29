FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO NAMED "TOP LAW FIRM" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that the firm has been recognized in the Los Angeles Times' list of top law firms in Southern California.

The list profiles the 100 leading law firms in Los Angeles County; Frandzel is also ranked as one of the top 25 real estate law firms.

"We are so proud to be recognized among some of the most esteemed law firms," said Managing Shareholder Hemal Master. "We are committed to continue providing top tier service to our clients."

For over 30 years, Frandzel has built a culture of client service. The firm's attorneys and professional staff work together to accomplish our clients' goals—whether closing a deal, litigating a dispute, or providing counsel—the success of its clients is the firm's measuring stick.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing our clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

