FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO'S BRETT MCCLURE NAMED "LEADER OF INFLUENCE" BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholder Brett McClure has been recognized among top lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2023 edition of Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.

"There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator," states the publisher. "Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills. In this special section we share profiles of the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court."

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, "this recognition is a testament to Brett's legal prowess and dedication to his clients. We are very proud to have such a meticulous and tenacious lawyer representing our firm."

McClure focuses his practice on resolving the business disputes of his clients, from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups and high net worth individuals. He has served as lead or co-lead trial counsel representing plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts, as well as arbitration, across the nation and has been recognized for his success in litigation matters by The Legal 500.

McClure is skilled in providing insightful and pragmatic advice to avoid disputes and to resolve them if they ripen. He has litigated cases in an array of industries, including real estate, banking, business and consumer technology, entertainment, professional services, manufacturing and insurance industries. Brett's recent experience covers a broad spectrum of practice areas including real estate disputes, environmental claims, consumer class actions, unfair competition, breach of contract, fraud, employment and trade secrets, personal injury / toxic torts and copyright and trademark disputes.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

SOURCE Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.