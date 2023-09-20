FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO'S BRETT MCCLURE NAMED "LEADING LITIGATOR"

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

20 Sep, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholder Brett McClure has been recognized by Lawdragon and included in the 2nd edition of its "500 Leading Litigators in America."

These lawyers are "the pride of Litigation Nation. What [they] do better than anyone else in the world is litigate. And these are the advisors you want to send into battle," states the publisher. "We've written about and researched lists of lawyers for well over 50 years and noted a transcendence of sorts in the candidates for this guide.". "The archetype of a great litigator has, of course, moved with the times and now comes in all shapes, hues, backgrounds and sizes…Today's litigation battles are small corporate wars that rely on heavily trained and specialized teams comprised of lawyers who are themselves stars." 

Recently recognized as a Litigation and Trial Lawyer "Leader of Influence" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Brett McClure focuses his practice on resolving the business disputes of his clients, from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups and high net worth individuals. He has served as lead or co-lead trial counsel representing plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts, as well as arbitration, across the nation and has also been recognized for his success in litigation matters by The Legal 500.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

