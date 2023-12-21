FRANDZEL'S HEMAL MASTER RECOGNIZED BY LA BUSINESS JOURNAL AS A 2023 LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that  Managing Shareholder Hemal K. Master has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s . This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

Chairman Steven N. Bloom adds, "This recognition is a testament to Hemal's expertise and his significant contributions both professionally and within the legal and business communities."

Master maintains a robust practice focusing on all aspects of lender representation, including representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, commercial finance companies, hedge funds, and other lenders in real estate and commercial loan transactions, commercial and real estate loan workouts, lender liability defense, and the exercise and enforcement of all types of lender remedies. In addition to his experience with the firm, Master completed a three-year-long secondment to a major regional bank where he advised on hundreds of matters involving distressed debt and supervised litigation on matters in 45 different states.

Master regularly speaks at both industry events and to clients on timely topics involving finance. In addition, he currently serves as the general counsel for the Western Independent Bankers and on the Event Planning Committee for the Special Assets Management Association.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

