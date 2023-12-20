FRANDZEL'S WESLEY KING NAMED TOP LEADER IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & ACCESSIBILITY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Partner Wesley King has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a top leader in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Magazine."

As 2023 draws to a close, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) remains a perennial hot-button topic that companies, no matter what business they're in, must contend with not only to function on a day-to-day basis but to sustain future growth," states the publisher. "It is clear that implementing DEIA initiatives is vital for recruiting and retaining talent as well as attracting investors, but many businesses are slow to adopt clear objectives and actionable strategies. More awareness, transparency and effort are needed to drive change and instill a sense of acceptance among the workforce across America."

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, "We are so proud that Wes has been selected for this honor. This recognition serves as a reminder of the power we possess when we come together to celebrate diversity and embrace our authentic selves."

King is the first openly gay Partner at the firm, a milestone in the firm's 40+ year history. As the co-chair of Frandzel's summer associate program, he is actively engaged in diversifying the firm's recruitment efforts. Moreover, King is a member of the firm's DEIA committee where he continues to lead Frandzel's efforts to promote diversity and inclusion among its attorneys and staff. King's extensive involvement in the LGBTQ+ community includes his prior leadership as co-president and long-time board member of the LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, continuing to mentor local law students.

In his role as a transactional attorney, he specializes in complex financial matters, representing banks, lenders and financial institutions in a range of transactions, including real estate, commercial loans and asset-based credit lines. King adeptly handles restructurings and business disputes, prioritizing client success and minimizing litigation costs. His comprehensive background, including public finance and real estate, brings valuable insight into his clients' needs.

