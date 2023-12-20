FRANDZEL'S WESLEY KING NAMED TOP LEADER IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & ACCESSIBILITY

News provided by

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

20 Dec, 2023, 13:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Partner Wesley King has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a top leader in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Magazine."

As 2023 draws to a close, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) remains a perennial hot-button topic that companies, no matter what business they're in, must contend with not only to function on a day-to-day basis but to sustain future growth," states the publisher. "It is clear that implementing DEIA initiatives is vital for recruiting and retaining talent as well as attracting investors, but many businesses are slow to adopt clear objectives and actionable strategies. More awareness, transparency and effort are needed to drive change and instill a sense of acceptance among the workforce across America."

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, "We are so proud that Wes has been selected for this honor. This recognition serves as a reminder of the power we possess when we come together to celebrate diversity and embrace our authentic selves."

King is the first openly gay Partner at the firm, a milestone in the firm's 40+ year history. As the co-chair of Frandzel's summer associate program, he is actively engaged in diversifying the firm's recruitment efforts. Moreover, King is a member of the firm's DEIA committee where he continues to lead Frandzel's efforts to promote diversity and inclusion among its attorneys and staff. King's extensive involvement in the LGBTQ+ community includes his prior leadership as co-president and long-time board member of the LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, continuing to mentor local law students.

In his role as a transactional attorney, he specializes in complex financial matters, representing banks, lenders and financial institutions in a range of transactions, including real estate, commercial loans and asset-based credit lines. King adeptly handles restructurings and business disputes, prioritizing client success and minimizing litigation costs. His comprehensive background, including public finance and real estate, brings valuable insight into his clients' needs.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

SOURCE Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

Also from this source

FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO'S BRETT MCCLURE NAMED "LEADING LITIGATOR"

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholder Brett McClure has been recognized by Lawdragon and included in the 2nd edition...

FIVE FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized Peter Csato, Andrew Alper, and Michael Gomez in the 30th edition ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.