Franek Technologies Will Continue To Award The Power of Women Scholarship

TUSTIN, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we take these next few weeks to celebrate our graduates all across the nation, Franek Technologies is happy to report that they will be continuing to award the Power of Women Scholarship for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Going to college is one of the first big steps to realizing your dream and Franek Technologies goal in this fund is to provide aspiring women in the STEM field with stepping stones to help ease the financial burden of obtaining a higher-level education. Franek is a big believer in investing to build a generation of intelligent, strong, and confident women who will change the world through technology and medicine. Franek Technologies is in the final steps of the process to becoming a WMBE (Women and Minority Business Enterprise) and knows first hand how important it is for women to stand together.

Geraldine Miller, CEO of Franek Technologies says, "My success is due to my strong network and support system and I strongly believe in giving back to the community the helped put me in a position to reward others who are taking steps to make a difference in the world. A lot of times we see that women are not exposed or encouraged to participate in the STEM industry. I believe that women need to help each other grow. In order to be successful you need to have a strong support system. I truly believe that behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women."

Franek Technologies is looking for female college students who are currently enrolled in Community College or University and pursing a degree in one of the STEM majors (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Franek Technologies will award $500 to the winning participant. In order to be eligible participants must submit a personal essay describing their career goals related to their major while demonstrating a passion for their chosen career. If you are, or know of a female college student pursuing a degree in the STEM majors please visit www.franek.com/scholarships/ for more information and to submit your application for the Power of Women Scholarship.

SOURCE Franek Technologies

Related Links

http://www.franek.com

