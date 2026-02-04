FranFund Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth

Holly Bejar elevated to Executive Vice President of Operations

Shay Kleinschmidt promoted to Executive Vice President of Business Development

Executive team promotions focus on strengthening partnerships and sustainable growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranFund®, the leading provider of franchise funding solutions, announced today the promotions of two key leaders, reinforcing the company's continued growth, momentum, and commitment to long-term success.

Holly Bejar has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations at FranFund. In this expanded role, Bejar will oversee and elevate operational strategy and execution across lending operations, Third-Party Administration (TPA), and FranPlan teams. Shay Kleinschmidt has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Business Development at FranFund. In this role, she will continue expanding and strengthening strategic partnerships, identifying new growth opportunities, and supporting long-term revenue initiatives, while representing the FranFund brand with credibility and integrity.

Leadership Moves to Support Momentum

These promotions reflect both the exceptional contributions of FranFund's leadership team and the company's evolution as it scales to meet growing demand across franchising and small business finance. Holly Bejar and Shay Kleinschmidt have each demonstrated a deep commitment to FranFund's mission, people, and strategic vision, and their expanded roles further position the organization for its next phase of growth.

Promotions in Operations and Development

Holly Bejar has been promoted from Vice President of Operations & Plan Administration to Executive Vice President of Operations.

Bejar's leadership has been instrumental in building scalable, compliant, and efficient processes while maintaining a high standard of service and professionalism. As EVP of Operations, Bejar will play a critical role in strengthening infrastructure, driving continuous improvement, and supporting sustainable growth across the organization.

Shay Kleinschmidt has been promoted from Vice President of Lending to Executive Vice President of Business Development.

"Shay has an exceptional ability to see both the immediate opportunity and the long-term strategy," said Sherri Seiber, President of FranFund. "Her leadership, market knowledge, and commitment to doing right by our partners and clients make her uniquely qualified to help drive FranFund's next phase of growth."

"These promotions reflect not only Holly and Shay's individual leadership and impact, but also FranFund's ongoing investment in building a strong, forward-looking executive team," said Geoff Seiber, CEO of FranFund. "As we continue to grow and evolve, their expanded roles ensure we remain well positioned to deliver value to our partners, clients, and the broader franchise community."

With these leadership advancements, FranFund continues to build momentum and reinforce its foundation for long-term success, supporting franchisees, franchisors, and partners with trusted expertise and scalable funding solutions.

For more information on FranFund, visit franfund.com.

About FranFund

FranFund is a premier provider of franchise funding solutions, specializing in programs such as SBA loans and Rollover as Business Startups (ROBS). A trusted industry resource, FranFund has been voted the No. 1 Financing Supplier in franchising by Entrepreneur magazine three years running. While not a direct lender, FranFund was named a Top SBA Franchise Lender by the Coleman Report in 2025 and based on approved SBA loan volume, ranks among the top 25 lenders nationwide. The FranFund team guides candidates every step of the way with clear communication and hands-on support, helping them secure funding faster and step into ownership with confidence.

