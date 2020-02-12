FranFund CEO Geoff Seiber Receives Advocacy Award from the International Franchise Association (IFA)

Seiber is recognized for championing franchise and small business issues locally and nationally through his work with the Franchise Action Network. An initiative of the IFA, the Franchise Action Network seeks to mobilize the franchise industry at the grassroots level to present a united front against anti-franchising forces as well as educate policymakers about the franchise business model and its positive impact on communities across the country. FAN ensures the personal and unique stories of local small business owners are heard in Congress, federal agencies, and state and local legislatures when decision-makers are taking actions that impact the bottom lines of small business and franchises.

Through his continued commitment and contributions to FranPAC, Seiber has worked to create relationships with key members of Congress and ensure they understand franchising and promote a legislative and regulatory climate favorable to franchising.

Despite an uncertain economy, franchise industry growth is anticipated to continue. The number of franchise businesses in the U.S. is expected to grow to 785,316 this year, adding 232,000 jobs, and growing total employees to 8.67 million. The overall GDP contribution by the franchise industry is expected to grow by 4.6% to $494.96 billion. (Source: Franchise Business Economic Outlook 2020, prepared by FRANdata)

"I am honored to receive this award for work I believe is essential to the vitality of the franchise industry," Seiber said. "We all have to work together to make sure our franchise community is protected from harmful legislation so we can continue to make business ownership a reality for all entrepreneurs."

About FranFund, Inc.

A member of the International Franchise Association Supplier Forum, FranFund, Inc. designs smart all-in-one funding plans that grow with franchise businesses. Founded by a veteran in the franchise industry with first-hand experience as a franchise owner, franchise developer, and new franchise creator, FranFund specializes in funding solutions for franchisees. By utilizing a franchise-specific pre-qualification tool and cultivating an extensive network of lenders who are franchise and small business friendly, clients pre-approved by FranFund have a loan approval rate of 99%. FranFund takes a consultative approach, providing clients a personalized experience that helps them gain the confidence to move forward with a funding solution that makes the most sense for them. For more information, visit www.franfund.com

SOURCE FranFund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.franfund.com

