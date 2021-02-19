FranFund Names Carly Lywood Vice President Finance & Human Resources

Carly Lywood brings more than a decade of expertise to her new role at FranFund where she will take charge in streamlining accounting and human resource processes, while maintaining FranFund's exemplary standards of accounting practices. Prior to FranFund, Lywood earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas A&M University, completing her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting. Before joining FranFund, she worked as a financial auditor at a Big Four accounting firm, analyzing accounting practices and records of companies in a number of industries. This was followed by a senior financial accounting role at a large financial services corporation.

"Carly has proven to be a tremendous asset to our FranFund leadership team," said Geoff Seiber, President and CEO of FranFund. "We are confident that Carly's extensive finance background, passion for our employees and experience with FranFund will play an essential role in FranFund's continued growth."

About FranFund, Inc.

A member of the International Franchise Association Supplier Forum, FranFund, Inc. designs smart all-in-one funding plans that grow with franchise businesses. Founded by a veteran in the franchise industry with first-hand experience as a franchise owner, franchise developer, and new franchise creator, FranFund specializes in funding solutions for franchisees. By utilizing a franchise-specific pre-qualification tool and cultivating an extensive network of lenders who are franchise and small business friendly, clients pre-approved by FranFund have a loan approval rate of 99%. FranFund takes a consultative approach, providing clients a personalized experience that helps them gain the confidence to move forward with a funding solution that makes the most sense for them. For more information, visit www.franfund.com.

