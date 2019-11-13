FranFund’s Geoff Seiber Honored with Companion Medal for American Free Enterprise Day Ceremony, November 14th

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Free Enterprise Day Companion medal is an annual tradition at Palm Beach Atlantic University. The University has hosted American Free Enterprise Day since 1984. The celebration honors individuals whose hard work and achievements exemplify the best of the American free enterprise system.

On Thursday, November 14th, Geoff Seiber, Founder and CEO of FranFund, along with three other notable business leaders, Robert W. "Chip" Lafferty, Beth Neuhoff, and Carlos Vidueira, will be honored with companion medals.

Seiber's leadership within the business community has been quite impactful. His efforts to streamline funding solutions and expand access to capital in the franchise industry have helped the dreams of countless franchisees and small business owners come true.

FranFund was recently recognized as the #1 funding provider in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 "Best in Service" ranking of franchise industry suppliers. This recognition was voted on by hundreds of franchisors who know the importance of working with the right funding partner. Seiber knows first-hand the challenges behind starting and operating a franchise and together with the FranFund team, he created a funding experience that business owners are consistently satisfied with.

"Obtaining funding for any business can be very difficult. Knowing that we help overcome financial obstacles as people take steps toward owning their first or fifth business is rewarding," said Geoff Seiber.

Seiber serves on the Titus Center for Franchising Advisory Board, the IFA Supplier Board, and the IFA VetFran committee. He is a regular speaker at franchise industry events around the nation. He takes pride in his Fort Worth community, where he serves on the Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board and as vice chairman of the Frog Club Board for Texas Christian University. He also supports the Armed Forces Bowl annually through ESPN.

The medal ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. in the Rubin Arena of the Green Complex for Sports and Recreation, 1100 S. Dixie Highway. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call (561) 803-2025.

About FranFund, Inc.

A member of the International Franchise Association Supplier Forum, FranFund, Inc. designs smart all-in-one funding plans that grow with franchise businesses. Founded by a veteran in the franchise industry with first-hand experience as a franchise owner, franchise developer, and new franchise creator, FranFund specializes in funding solutions for franchisees. By utilizing a franchise-specific pre-qualification tool and cultivating an extensive network of lenders who are franchise and small business friendly, clients pre-approved by FranFund have a loan approval rate of 99%. FranFund takes a consultative approach, providing clients a personalized experience that helps them gain the confidence to move forward with a funding solution that makes the most sense for them. For more information, visit www.franfund.com

