FranFund's Shay Mora Receives Coleman's 2019 Emerging SBA Lender of the Year Award

"I am honored to receive this distinguished award, especially for doing something so fulfilling – helping people realize their dreams of business ownership," said Mora.

Mora has helped thousands of clients all across the United States start or grow their businesses. "We celebrated opening day last week for our store, and we now have a business that serves five communities and provides jobs for local residents," said Tracey Carothers, Big Frog Franchisee. "This would not have been possible without the help of Shay and her team at FranFund, who helped us get the funding we needed."

Mora will be honored later this spring at a dinner hosted by Coleman Report recognizing top lending partners.

About FranFund, Inc.

A member of the International Franchise Association Supplier Forum, FranFund, Inc. designs smart all-in-one funding plans that grow with franchise businesses. Founded by a veteran in the franchise industry with first-hand experience as a franchise owner, franchise developer, and new franchise creator, FranFund specializes in funding solutions for franchisees. By utilizing a franchise-specific pre-qualification tool and cultivating an extensive network of lenders who are franchise and small business friendly, clients pre-approved by FranFund have a loan approval rate of 99%. FranFund takes a consultative approach, providing clients a personalized experience that helps them gain the confidence to move forward with a funding solution that makes the most sense for them. For more information, visit www.franfund.com

About Coleman Report

Coleman is the leading provider of information to small business bankers to help them make less risky small business loans. It is the largest producer of training courses and webinars for small business bankers. Coleman provides data about small business loan performance to lenders. Its premium content trade newsletter, The Coleman Report, began in 1993 and provides critical analytical information for today's small business lending professional.

SOURCE FranFund, Inc.