Franger E. Reynaldo Balbuena's new book Tratado de Béisbol, a comprehensive read that improves the readers' understanding of the principles of baseball

The author acknowledges that many people have written about baseball and that there will always be something new to add. Baseball treatise is made up of four sections where the reader can find out how much they want to know in relation to baseball.

Its main purpose is that its reading be useful for athletes, coaches, and fans and favor the analysis and comments of the specialized sports press.

The author would be pleased if each reader, after flipping through this treatise, somehow succeeded in learning something new or simply remembering something that he had forgotten.

Published by Page Publishing, Franger E. Reynaldo Balbuena's new book Tratado de Béisbol will enthrall the readers with useful knowledge on baseball to improve and become effective critics and players of the game.

Consumers who wish to learn more about baseball can purchase Tratado de Béisbol in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

