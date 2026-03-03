Frank & Eileen Founder Audrey McLoghlin Launches Foundation With Initial $1M Gift From Frank & Eileen

The Frank & Eileen Foundation Will Invest in Education to Create More Women Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audrey McLoghlin, Founder and CEO of Frank & Eileen, the 100% woman-owned, B Corp-certified contemporary apparel brand, today announces the launch of the Frank & Eileen Foundation. McLoghlin's 501(c)(3) nonprofit has a singular mission: to create more women entrepreneurs by unlocking access to exceptional entrepreneurship education.

The Foundation will provide entrepreneurship education and develop entrepreneurial mindsets in the next generation of leaders from age 12 upwards through unique programming. This strategy builds on Audrey McLoghlin's belief that entrepreneurship is the most powerful driver of positive change for women. To mark this new milestone, the Frank & Eileen brand has donated $1,000,000 to the Frank & Eileen Foundation, continuing the brand's legacy of supporting the female leaders of today and tomorrow.

The launch of the Frank & Eileen Foundation represents a natural evolution of McLoghlin's longstanding commitment to women's entrepreneurship. That commitment is exemplified by the Frank & Eileen brand's $20 million Giving Pledge. First announced in 2020 as $10 million over 10 years, F&E doubled the pledge in 2025, after surpassing the initial $10 million commitment years ahead of schedule. While the Giving Pledge continues to fund fellowships, accelerators, incubators, and a Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership at a top US educational institution, the Foundation is an entirely separate entity. It will set out to change the world by creating more women entrepreneurs through original online programming and exploring new ways to amplify entrepreneurial education in an effort to reshape the entrepreneurial landscape for girls and women.

"Today marks an extraordinary milestone as I introduce the Frank & Eileen Foundation," says Audrey McLoghlin, Founder and Board President. "Building on the success of Frank & Eileen's Giving Pledge, this next nonprofit chapter reflects my unwavering belief that entrepreneurship is the most powerful driver of positive change—especially for women. What we see shapes what we believe is possible. By expanding access to world-class entrepreneurial education, we're planting seeds that will spark a ripple effect for generations."

The Giving Pledge Legacy

Distinct from the Foundation, since December 2020, the Frank & Eileen Giving Pledge has supported programs at America's top three graduate schools for entrepreneurship—Babson College, MIT Sloan, and Stanford Graduate School of Business—as well as Marlborough School, a leading girls' 7th-12th grade school in Los Angeles. Key initiatives include:

Babson College : The Frank & Eileen Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (F&ECWEL), the first major comprehensive center at a business school focused on elevating women entrepreneurial leaders.

: The Frank & Eileen Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (F&ECWEL), the first major comprehensive center at a business school focused on elevating women entrepreneurial leaders. MIT Sloan : The Frank & Eileen Female Leaders of Tomorrow Fellowship, endowed in perpetuity with a 2:1 match from MIT Sloan

: The Frank & Eileen Female Leaders of Tomorrow Fellowship, endowed in perpetuity with a 2:1 match from MIT Sloan Stanford GSB : The Frank & Eileen Fellowship supporting future entrepreneurs, endowed in perpetuity.

: The Frank & Eileen Fellowship supporting future entrepreneurs, endowed in perpetuity. Marlborough School: The Frank & Eileen Accelerator Program, a founding gift for a best-in-class entrepreneurship incubator for 7th-12th grade girls.

Frank & Eileen Foundation Giving Club | Join the Movement

To support its mission and foster collaboration, the Frank & Eileen Foundation is launching the Giving Club, a community-powered, tiered monthly donor program designed to make giving accessible and generationally impactful. Donors will join a collaborative movement of supporters committed to creating the next generation of women entrepreneurs—transforming the Foundation's mission into a collective legacy of positive change.

The Frank & Eileen Foundation will roll out additional initiatives and programming throughout 2026 and beyond. Follow along at www.frankandeileen.org and @frankandeileen.

About Frank & Eileen

Founded in 2009 by Audrey McLoghlin, Frank & Eileen set out to reinvent the women's button-up using the finest Italian fabrics often reserved for menswear. Named in honor of Audrey's beloved Irish grandparents, the brand has grown intentionally into a woman-owned, woman-led leader in sustainability. Frank & Eileen achieved B Corp certification in 2020 and continues to hold the highest impact score for any woman-owned, globally recognized apparel brand in the United States. Celebrating seventeen years of growth through wholesale partnerships and direct-to-consumer e-commerce, Frank & Eileen recently opened its first US flagship store—an Irish country house on the corner of Madison Avenue, NYC. The 2026 launch of the Frank & Eileen Foundation marks a new chapter in Audrey McLoghlin's commitment to use entrepreneurship as a force for good.

