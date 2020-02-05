Frank Abagnale to Present at RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Abagnale, renowned fraud expert, Trusona advisor and inspiration for Steven Spielberg's 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can, along with Ori Eisen, Founder and CEO of Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless multi-factor authentication technology, will speak at RSA Conference 2020, one of cybersecurity's leading events taking place February 24-28, 2020 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

In "Follow the Money: The Link between Passwords and Terrorism," the speakers will explore the motivations behind one of digital world's most common threat exploits: passwords. The presentation will pull the curtain back for attendees on what actually happens to the money that cybercriminals commandeer by exploiting compromised credentials. The session begins Friday, February 28 at 9:50 a.m. PST in Moscone West.

"Growing news headlines have made it very clear, compromised credentials are behind the great majority of today's biggest breaches and the financial losses that result," said Frank Abagnale. "The lesser-known story is what all that stolen money ultimately bankrolls, funding an array of evil criminal activities long after the news of the breach that yielded it has left the headlines."

"We're excited to engage with the RSA community and invite everyone to join the conversation on taking action to raise the security bar and reclaim the Internet by driving the adoption of passwordless technologies that thwart cybercrime," said Trusona CEO Ori Eisen.

In addition to speaking at the RSA Conference, Trusona will host the Identity Resilience summit alongside Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience. The summit is calling on industry leaders to unite and focus on how to overcome the severe global digital identity and cybercrime threats to curb the funding of unspeakable evil. Registration to this exclusive event is now available here.

The event will be held Tuesday, February 25, 4:00-8:00p.m. PST at The St. Regis San Francisco hotel. Featured speakers will include:

Theresa Payton , CEO of Fortalice Solutions

, CEO of Fortalice Solutions Jim Routh , Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual

, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual Andy Greenberg , Cybersecurity Journalist, WIRED

, Cybersecurity Journalist, Chris Roberts , Chief Security Strategist, Attivo Networks

, Chief Security Strategist, Attivo Networks Edward Amoroso , Founder and CEO, TAG Cyber

Trusona executives will also be available on-site during the full week of RSAC 2020 for meetings with customers, partners, media and analysts at the W San Francisco cabana adjacent to the Living Room bar. To schedule time with our executives at the show, contact us via rsac@trusona.com.

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless MFA for enterprises, secures the identity behind every digital interaction. The company's solutions provide a complete alternative to usernames and passwords, making authentication more secure and more convenient across all enterprise use cases. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more, trust Trusona for omni-channel authentication across any digital asset. Trusona is leading the passwordless revolution where there are no passwords to be created, remembered, managed or compromised. Trusona is funded by Georgian Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Akamai, Microsoft Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

