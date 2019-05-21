Frank Agullo, MD AKA Dr. WorldWide of Southwest Plastic Surgery, Receives Top Honors in 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

"I and the whole team at Southwest Plastic Surgery are thrilled and honored to receive Top Plastic Surgeon West and Top 100 Aesthetic Doctors 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Award," said Frank Agullo, MD Medical Director and CEO of Southwest Plastic Surgery, and Pam Agullo, Social Media & Marketing, MedSpa Director at Southwest Plastic Surgery.

ABOUT Frank Agullo, MD, FACS:

Southwest Plastic Surgery was founded by Dr. Frank Agullo, Award Winning Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and is distinguished by the highest quality of personalized service, commitment to safety and patient confidentiality, and superior results that encompass the entire body. Frank Agullo, MD, FACS was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His life journey has taken him to many destinations. After obtaining his MD degree from Universidad Anahuac in Mexico City, he trained in general surgery at Texas Tech University. He then completed plastic surgery training at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Agullo is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon based in El Paso, Texas; his Plastic Surgery practice covers both reconstructive and cosmetic fields. He has extensive experience in breast, face and body procedures, with an eye for innovation and improvement of each patient's outcome.

Southwest Plastic Surgery offers an outstanding experience from the very moment we welcome you into our facilities and throughout the entire span of your care. Southwest Plastic Surgery serves the entire Southwest, including El Paso, Western Texas, New Mexico, Chihuahua and Juarez.

CONTACT:

Pam Agullo

Southwest Plastic Surgery

10175 Gateway Blvd West Suite 210

https://www.agulloplasticsurgery.com/

pam@swplasticsurgery.com

915-590-7900

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Media Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com; https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

