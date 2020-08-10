Frank Agullo, MD, FACS wins Top Aesthetic Doctor and Top Plastic Surgeon West in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

ABOUT: ========== Frank Agullo, MD, FACS was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His life journey has taken him to many destinations. After obtaining his MD degree from Universidad Anahuac in Mexico City, he trained in general surgery at Texas Tech University. He then completed plastic surgery training at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Agullo is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon based in El Paso, Texas; his Plastic Surgery practice covers both reconstructive and cosmetic fields.

Dr. Agullo holds the title of Clinical Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Paul L. Foster School of Medicine as well as Affiliate Professor at the University of Texas at El Paso. His private practice is primarily based at Southwest Plastic Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery as well as the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.

Dr. Agullo has extensive experience in breast, face and body procedures. His private practice offers the Vectra 3D Imaging System, which allows patients to visualize the simulated surgical outcome of the procedure of interest. Dr. Agullo is amply experienced in the reconstructive field of Plastic Surgery, such as reconstructive surgery of the breast, congenital malformations of the ear, cleft lip and palate. With an eye for innovation and improvement of each patient's outcome Dr. Agullo offers hair restoration surgery in combination with an emerging treatment known as PRP, platelet rich plasma.

Contact:

==========

Frank Agullo, MD, FACS

10175 Gateway Blvd West, Suite 210

El Paso, TX 79925

Phone: (915) 590-7900

https://www.agulloplasticsurgery.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

==========

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry.

Media Contact:

==========

Vanessa Julia, CEO

[email protected]

View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

