Frank Astor, MD, MBA, FACS Named Chief Medical Officer for WITHmyDOC

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHmyDOC, a healthcare technology company, today announces the appointment of Frank Astor, MD, MBA, FACS as Chief Medical Officer. In this role Dr. Astor will be an integral part of the executive team responsible for crafting WITHmyDOC's clinical strategy and bridging the gap between the patient, the healthcare provider and the technology.

Previously, Dr. Astor served as Chief Medical Officer for the Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System in Naples, Fla.; Chief Medical Officer of Triple-S Salud in San Juan, PR; and Professional Programs Medical Director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida. He also was Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology at Cleveland Clinic Florida and Associate Professor at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Dr. Astor is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

"We understand that the future of healthcare will rely on more than just a clever algorithm. With his extensive clinical background, Dr. Astor is the perfect fit to be Chief Medical Officer and to make sure that we stay focused on the human element. We are a fast-growing heath-tech company that is bringing proactive, value-based healthcare products to market and we always want to make sure the patient's voice is heard throughout the process," Richard Rodriguez, CEO, WITHmyDOC, said.

"I'm excited to join a team committed to building intuitive, yet comprehensive, software focused on home monitoring of chronic conditions and population health," Dr. Astor commented.

WITHmyDOC recently launched [email protected]™. Using a web-based intelligence platform to monitor patients and transmit real-time biometric data to healthcare providers, [email protected] supports chronic care management and telehealth visits by providing real-time data to facilitate proactive intervention. [email protected] allows healthcare providers to review patients' biometric data as frequently as needed between office visits, making it easier to detect, diagnose and treat symptoms.

About WITHmyDOC

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., WITHmyDOC is a digital health company founded in 2019 that uses a web-based intelligence platform for remote patient monitoring to transform healthcare. We connect patients to their care teams, providing the real-time data needed to control symptom and disease progression. WITHmyDOC partners with health systems, physician practices and healthcare organizations to provide remote patient monitoring that facilitates proactive intervention for chronic care management and to support telehealth visits. For more information visit www.withmydoc.com.

Media Contact:

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643-0615

[email protected]

SOURCE WITHmyDOC