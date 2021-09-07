Frank Biancuzzo Named President Of Hearst Media Production Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television today announced the launch of Hearst Media Production Group as it expands original program production and distribution capabilities.

The new business unit will develop and produce original programming within Hearst Television's existing studio resources and in partnership with outside production entities for distribution to television stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. It will also incorporate Hearst Television's existing national program resources, including Litton Entertainment, a leading producer and global distributor of TV programming and the preeminent provider of children's educational and informational content; and "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien", the top-rated syndicated political magazine program now entering its seventh season.

Serving as president of Hearst Media Production Group is Frank Biancuzzo, a longtime Hearst Television and media executive with a diverse business, content and marketing background and broad industry relationships.

"Hearst Media Production Group is a logical progression in our longstanding strategy of producing and owning more content which can be leveraged across linear and digital platforms," said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. "Frank is among the broadcast television industry's most versatile, creative, and highly regarded executives, and he will have the resources to expand our programming relationships and original content portfolio."

"This is a pivotal time in our industry with a strong demand for original programming across all platforms," Biancuzzo said. "We look forward to building on our past successes, while developing new and distinctive programming from a creative, strategic and business partnership standpoint."

In his recent role as a Hearst Television executive vice president and group head, Biancuzzo shared oversight of all of the company's television and radio stations. Previously, he served as president and general manager of WISN-TV, the Hearst Television ABC station in Milwaukee, which, during that time, became the market's consistent ratings champion and America's No. 1 ABC affiliate in primetime audience delivery. Before WISN, he was on Hearst Television's corporate team overseeing marketing and promotion for the station group, leveraging his deep prior experience as an industry research and consulting executive at Frank N. Magid Associates, where he developed an international clientele and personally advised television stations and networks in six countries. Biancuzzo currently serves as vice chair of the CBS Affiliate Board and heads the board's news committee, and he was previously an advisor on the ABC Affiliate Board promotion committee.

A successor to Biancuzzo in his most recent role of EVP and group head will be announced at a later date.

Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

