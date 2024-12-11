Embed Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38F1HEYjbHA

Frank Biden, a non-attorney strategist at the Berman Law Group, a Florida based law firm, underscores the significance of COVID-19 2020 class action lawsuit in holding corporations accountable and protecting individuals affected by the global pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges and hardships to individuals, families, and businesses worldwide. Among these challenges were instances of negligence, misrepresentation, and systemic failures by large entities that led to financial and physical harm to countless people. Berman Law Group has been at the forefront of legal advocacy for those impacted by the pandemic. The firm is currently spearheading a class action lawsuit aimed at ensuring accountability for negligence during the COVID-19 crisis.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent House Committee report finding COVID-19 originated at a lab in Wuhan, China, Frank Biden reminds all Americans that the Berman Law Group, a Florida based law firm, filed a class action in 2020 alleging those same facts and seeking compensation on behalf of damaged Americans. Mr. Frank Biden encourages Americans to follow the litigation as he believes this is the best path forward for compensation and to contact Attorney Matthew Moore with any legal questions at 1-800-375-5555.

