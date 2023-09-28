Frank Branson and Firm Attorneys Recognized by Texas Super Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Branson and attorneys Debbie Dudley Branson and Tim Newsom of The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have been recognized for their elite representation of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation on the 2023 list of Texas Super Lawyers.   

Mr. Branson, named to the annual list since its inception in 2003, is again ranked among the Top 10 legal practitioners in the state. Throughout his career he has been honored with some of the legal profession's highest accolades, including repeated listings in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas guide and in the prestigious publication The Best Lawyers in America. In addition, he has been named among the "Lions of the Bar" by Texas Lawbook and recognized as one of the "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S." by The National Law Journal.

In 2021, the Texas Bar Foundation honored Mr. Branson with the Ronald D. Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award, reserved for a trial lawyer who has consistently demonstrated exemplary ethical standards, outstanding professional conduct, and has positively impacted the perception of trial lawyers within the legal community.

Ms. Branson is a fourth-generation lawyer with a passionate belief that attorneys have an obligation to be community leaders, public servants, and forces for positive social change.

She has practiced with the firm since 1983 on a full spectrum of cases, focusing on litigation strategies that include focus groups, attitudinal surveys, jury selection, witness preparation, and jury debriefing. She has held numerous leadership positions, including President of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and Chair of the Parkland Board of Managers.  She has also been the recipient of the prestigious Linz Award, one of the highest civic honors presented to individuals who have created the greatest impact in Dallas during the last decade.

Recognized on the list of Texas Super Lawyers since 2005, Mr. Newsom has tried personal injury and business litigation cases for nearly 30 years and is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and in Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He is the current President of TEX-ABOTA, a regional organization for the American Board of Trial Advocates, a national invitation-only organization of experienced trial lawyers from both sides of the docket. 

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters-owned entity, employs a patented multiphase methodology that combines peer endorsements, evaluations, and third-party research to make their selections. Annually less than 5% of attorneys in Texas are named to the prestigious list, which is subsequently published in Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. This is just the latest in an extensive list of industry accolades for the firm. Each of the firm's attorneys were honored as Best Lawyers in America this year.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson specializes in representing clients in intricate legal cases encompassing complex product liability, catastrophic injuries, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and cases of severe truck and auto injuries. To learn more about the firm, please visit https://flbranson.com.

