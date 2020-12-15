Frank Crisci Joins Luxury Ecommerce Platform ShopWorn

CRESSKILL, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5-year old ecommerce startup ShopWorn announces Frank Crisci, former Vice President of Merchandising and Chief Merchant of Neiman Marcus Last Call, has joined the team. In the newly created role of User Experience Advisor, Crisci will lead ShopWorn's expansion of the luxury ecommerce experience, focusing on strategies to recreate the in-person shopping ambiance online while solidifying the platform's position as a luxury shopping destination for consumers who want to be the first to own guaranteed authentic luxury items at less than luxury prices.

Frank Crisci will deliver to ShopWorn the same expertise he used to help shape Neiman Marcus Last Call into a formidable business during his tenure. Crisci joining the ShopWorn team is just one of many announcements the fast-growing site has made in recent months as ShopWorn expands its business model into the Asian market while launching a partnership program with brands that could change the face of consignment.

"Every brand and retailer deals with the headache of unsold inventory," said Crisci. "When I was introduced to the ShopWorn business model, it clicked instantly. This is what luxury retail needs right now, especially since the pandemic has irreversibly disrupted the supply chain. ShopWorn has emerged at the right time as the retail industry grapples with the 'new normal.' I'm excited to be part of the team going into 2021 and new industry frontiers."

Crisci brings to the role his vast knowledge of luxury consumer online shopping behavior, having profitably led Neiman Marcus Last Call to a $500M online and store omni channel business across all merchandising categories during his 8-year tenure. He has also held prior roles as Vice President of Merchandising/GMM for Lucky Brand/Juicy Couture/DKNY/ Liz Claiborne, Vice President of Retail Merchandising for Anne Klein/Jones Apparel Group and Senior Buyer at Bloomingdale's.

"Frank Crisci is a man whose reputation precedes him in an industry where your reputation is everything," said Larry Birnbaum, ShopWorn CEO. "We are honored to have him on board as we continue building our ShopWorn team with industry leaders. His contributions will help ShopWorn reach its goal of making the retail industry a win-win-win for all – from brands to retailers to the customers who find incredible value on our site."

Crisci joining the ShopWorn team is just one of many announcements the fast-growing site has made in recent months. In October, ShopWorn announced the opening of its new Hong Kong satellite office as the platform homes in on the $136 billion Chinese ecommerce consumer audience. And in November, the ShopWorn BuyBack Partnership Program was announced, with Swiss watch manufacturer Graham endorsing the use of the program to assure retail partners they will never be left with aged inventory. Through the program, ShopWorn partners can direct select authorized retailer with past season's merchandise to ShopWorn, who will then buy the aged inventory. The BuyBack program allows ShopWorn brand partners to virtually guarantee retailers they will never be left with unsold stock.

Additional announcements will be made in the comings months as ShopWorn's rapid growth in 2020 has prematurely allowed the company to pursue other initiatives beneficial to brands, retailers and luxury consumers.

ABOUT SHOPWORN

ShopWorn is a re-commerce shopping destination for customers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury products but don't want to pay luxury prices. Launched in 2015, ShopWorn was created to help brands and retailers sustainably alleviate the challenge of unsold inventory.

With ShopWorn's unique sourcing strategy of obtaining products directly from authorized retailers and luxury brands, every item sold on ShopWorn is guaranteed to be 100% authentic and never previously owned, even at savings of 50 to 80 percent off the original MSRP. The direct relationship between ShopWorn, brands and authorized dealers alleviates any question of authenticity. And because customers should be able to trust what they see and buy online is what they receive, all ShopWorn product images are from an in-house photographer. Stock images are never used. Items featured on the ShopWorn site are always in stock and ready to ship within two business days.

It's not new. It's not pre-owned. It's ShopWorn. Be the first. www.shopworn.com

For More Information

Lilian M Raji

The Lilian Raji Agency

[email protected]

(646) 789-4427 ext 701

SOURCE ShopWorn