FRANK CURCI TO RETIRE AS CEO OF NORTHEAST GROCERY, INC.

News provided by

Northeast Grocery, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 16:04 ET

COO JOHN PERSONS TAPPED TO SUCCEED HIM

SCHENECTADY and WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the company's strategic succession plan, Frank Curci, CEO of Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets, has announced his retirement. Following an internal and external search, John Persons, NGI's chief operating officer, has been named by the NGI Board of Directors to succeed him, effective February 26, 2024.

John Persons, Chief Operating Officer at NGI
"The 43 years I have spent in this business have been challenging and rewarding beyond measure and, without a doubt, the recent years spent planning and then bringing NGI to life have been some of the most gratifying. I'm delighted that John has been chosen to succeed me. He has been instrumental in our merger success to date, providing the necessary leadership over these past few years to position NGI for success. While John's strategic mindset is poised to lead our multifaceted business day to day, he also possesses great vision for our path forward," said Curci.

One of Curci's accomplishments as NGI's CEO has been to develop a team of seasoned executives across Tops, Price Chopper/Market 32, and Northeast Shared Services (a subsidiary of NGI providing services to both operating companies) capable of providing experienced leadership and fueling an internal succession plan. That plan ultimately led to the selection of Persons to succeed Curci.

Persons has served as NGI's COO since June 2023, overseeing both the Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets operating companies, as well as Northeast Shared Services' merchandising and marketing functions.

A 40-year industry veteran who started as a cashier at Tops and rose to the office of the president, Persons has spent his entire career with the Williamsville-based grocery chain and now NGI. During his tenure at Tops, he had oversight for various functions, including operations, merchandising, sales and marketing, real estate, information technology, and organizational strategy, all leading to his appointment as president in 2015. A Western New York native, Persons holds a B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University at Buffalo.

"I am thrilled to lead NGI forward in collaboration with the talented teammates and associates at Northeast Shared Services, Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops who are dedicated to nourishing the communities we serve," said Persons. "On behalf of all 30,000 of us, I'd like to express gratitude to Frank Curci for his leadership and mentorship over the years and reiterate my commitment to build on the momentum and success that he has fostered."

About Northeast Grocery, Inc.
Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates.

Founded by New York families, Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 have more than 150 years of industry leadership combined. Both companies share longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products to nourish the communities in which they operate while reducing environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com and www.topsmarkets.com.

Contact:
Mona Golub
Northeast Grocery, Inc.
518-379-1480

Kathy Sautter
Tops Friendly Markets
716-468-0216

SOURCE Northeast Grocery, Inc.

