Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel Begins 125th Anniversary Celebration with New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, the iconic funeral chapel known for its dignified service and unwavering commitment to New York City and its residents in their time of need, announces the commencement of its 125th anniversary celebration on March 16, 2024. Frank E. Campbell commemorates its anniversary by proudly participating in New York City's renowned St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Led by its President, William Villanova, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel marks its 125th anniversary by marching in New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (PRNewsfoto/Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel)

The 125th anniversary also marks the final stages of a comprehensive renovation to reimagine over 17,000 square feet and five stories of the historic Funeral Chapel on Madison Avenue. The renovations maintain the warmth and grandeur that New Yorkers expect from Frank E. Campbell while enhancing each floor with contemporary accommodations, fine furnishings, and elegant finishes.

"As New York's and arguably the world's premier funeral home, we are honored to begin our 125th anniversary by participating in the oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade," said William Villanova, President, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel. "For over a century, Frank E. Campbell has been privileged to serve the people of New York with unwavering attention to detail, compassion, and respect. As we reflect on our rich history and look towards the future, we remain committed to upholding the values that have defined us since our inception."

Known for Service Excellence since 1898, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel is synonymous with highly personalized and caring service. Discretion, decorum, and an unwavering focus has always been our philosophy and remain at our core today. Throughout history, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel serves families from all walks of life, as well as dignitaries, royalty, and members of the arts and entertainment community.

For more information about Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, please visit www.frankecampbell.com.

