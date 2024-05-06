Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel Celebrates 125th Anniversary

The New York City icon has faithfully served the community and is the funeral home to the stars

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, known for its dignified service and unwavering commitment to New York City and its residents in their time of need, proudly commemorates its 125th anniversary. Founded in 1898, Frank E. Campbell has remained a trusted partner for the New York City community, providing dignified and compassionate services across generations. This milestone is a testament to the trust and support the New York City community has in the funeral chapel.

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel then and now.

Frank E. Campbell has always set the bar high for the funeral profession, embodying a legacy of highly personalized and meaningful services while looking ahead to the next 125 years.

William Villanova, President of Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, shared, "Celebrating our 125th anniversary is a remarkable milestone. Our legacy as the world's premier funeral home is experienced daily by families and friends through our exceptional service during their most challenging moments. As we honor our history, we remain committed to evolving with the times, ensuring that we continue to meet the needs of the New York City community with compassion and integrity."

The funeral chapel's distinguished heritage is a testament to the team of licensed funeral directors and dedicated professionals who provide unparalleled support and personable service to families. Serving a community of different faiths and cultures, Frank E. Campbell strives to exceed expectations and provide the utmost respect.

The 125th anniversary also marks the final stages of a comprehensive renovation to reimagine the historic Funeral Chapel on Madison Avenue, which covers over 18,000 square feet and spans five stories. The renovations maintain the warmth and grandeur that New Yorkers expect from Frank E. Campbell while enhancing each floor with contemporary accommodation, fine furnishings, and elegant finishes.

"As we reflect on our rich history and look towards the future, we remain committed to upholding the values that have defined us since our inception," says Villanova.

About Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

Founded in 1898, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel has been a leading provider of funeral and memorial services in Manhattan for over a century. With a steadfast commitment to compassion, dignity, and integrity, the company has earned the trust of countless families during their most difficult times. Frank E. Campbell is dedicated to honoring traditions while providing personalized and meaningful tributes that celebrate the lives of loved ones.

